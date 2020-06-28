Covid-19 surge not due to single cause: Jawaid Akhtar

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Saturday reported the biggest single-day surge in Covid-19 positive cases. Bengaluru alone reported 596 of the 918 new cases. Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Jawaid Akhtar says it is difficult to nail down one single reason for the surge.

While Unlock 1.0 has led to an influx of people, the state has also taken up active tracing of cases, he said. The senior IAS officer, who is in the forefront of Karnataka’s fight against the pandemic, says they have been working on upgrading health facilities since the last three months.

“Though the numbers have increased, it is nowhere comparable to other metros, or for that matter, much smaller cities in severely affected states. The situation is fully under control,” he said.