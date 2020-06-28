Jagadish Shettar: Will build industry clusters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After land reforms and other measures to ensure ease of doing business, the state government is now planning to develop industrial townships around Bengaluru and in other parts of the state. Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Saturday said senior officers in the department have been directed to prepare a detailed proposal for developing the townships and the project will be taken up after getting approval from the cabinet.

After launching Covid-19 Udyog Sahayavani by Karnataka Small-Scale Industries’ Association (KASSIA), he said that there had been a demand for industrial townships for many years and now they have managed to convince the Urban Development Minister to take up the projects. The State is already working on simplifying various regulations that have posed hurdles in the acquisition of land for setting up industries and making Karnataka industry-friendly state, he said.

The state government recently decided to amend the Karnataka Land Reforms Act to allow non-agriculturists to buy agriculture land. Shettar said officials have been told to formulate a new scientific policy to fix the rate for land acquired for industries.

The government is coming up with a industrial policy, which is awaiting the approval of the finance department. The new policy will focus on developing industries in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, he said. KASSIA president R Raju said the government has taken measures to encourage small and medium industries and it must also address issues of fund availability through Karnataka State Finance Corporation at 4% interest, waiver of fixed power charges from two months to six months.