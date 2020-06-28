STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka's biggest Covid-19 spike yet as 918 test positive in a day

Karnataka recorded a whopping 918 positive cases on Saturday — the biggest single-day spike the state has seen.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded a whopping 918 positive cases on Saturday — the biggest single-day spike the state has seen. This brings the total number of cases to 11,923. With 11 new Covid deaths, the total number of fatalities stands at 191.

Of the 918 cases, 596 were reported from Bengaluru Urban itself, taking the state capital’s count to 2,531 cases.  Among the 11 deaths, three were male patients from Bengaluru Urban, and contacts of two of the deceased are still being traced. Kalaburagi recorded two deaths — both males — who expired on June 26. Bidar saw three deaths, and contact tracing for all is underway.

In Gadag, a female patient who had history of inter-district travel, died on June 27. One male patient from Dharwad, who suffered from co-morbidities, died on June 24. The state health department in its bulletin, however, did not reveal the cause of death for any of the patients owing to the high number of cases. 
Dakshin Kannada recorded 49 cases, Kalaburagi 33, Ballari 23, Gadag 24, Dharwad 19 and Bidar 17 cases.

Udupi, Hassan and Kolar recorded 14 cases each, while Yadgir, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Chamrajnagar saw 13 cases each. Mandya and Mysuru recorded 12 cases each. Kodagu recorded nine cases, followed by Raichur and Davanagere with six cases each, and Bengaluru Rural with five cases. Uttara Kannada, Bagalkot, Chikkamagaluru and Chitradurga saw just two cases each. In Belagavi, Chikkaballapura, Koppal and Haveri, one case each was reported.  The total number of discharges stood at 7,287 on Saturday, with 371 fresh ones. Karnataka has 197 patients admitted in ICUs currently.

