Karnataka's Hassan district witnesses 2nd coronavirus death, authorities fear community transmission

HASSAN: Hassan witnessed its second COVID-19 death after a 62-year-old woman in a designated hospital succumbed to the virus on Sunday. She had returned from Maharastra on June 17 and was hospitalised after testing positive on June 18.

It may be recalled that the first COVID death in this district was reported 20 days ago. According to Dr Satish, district health officer of Hassan, the 62-year-old patient was suffering from multiple diseases. The team of doctors were treating her for the past week.

The authorities are worried about the possibility of community spread of the virus in the district. Deputy commissioner R Girish has directed the commissioners of city municipality and chief officers of town municipal councils to take disinfection measures in their jurisdictions to avoid spreading of disease. The district authority has declared 31 containment zones so far.