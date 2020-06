By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Shivamogga district in-charge minister KS Eshwarappa said that there are no plans of taking Sharavathi water to Bengaluru.

Answering a question about the ongoing survey work of Sharavathi Storage pumped power project, the Rural development and Panchayat Raj minister said, “This project too will not be implemented. The pandemic has resulted in a lack of funds.” Deputy Commissioner K B Sivakumar, CEO M L Vaishali and others were present.