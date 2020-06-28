Youth helping friend cheat in SSLC exam dies, kin blame cops

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A youth died after he was allegedly beaten by police who suspected him of encouraging malpractice during the SSLC exam, at Hoovina Hipparagi on Saturday. The police attributed the cause of death to cardiac arrest.

Police said the deceased Sagar Chalavadi (19) was throwing answer chits inside the exam hall where his friend was writing Mathematics paper. Two policemen on duty who noticed the same made a bid to nab him. While trying to escape, he collapsed.

Chalavadi was rushed to a health centre where he was declared brought dead. Chalavadi’s family blamed the police for hisdeath. A family member said, “Sagar was passing the exam centre when a policeman stopped him and cane charged him. He was not involved in any malpractice. As he had cardiac ailment, he could not bear the police atrocity, and eventually died.”