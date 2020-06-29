Bengaluru ASI who died tests positive for coronavirus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The swab samples of an ASI who died two days ago tested COVID-positive on Sunday. The 57-year-old ASI of Whitefield police station is the fifth city policeman to die of COVID.

MN Anucheth, DCP Whitefield, said the policeman collapsed in his house on Saturday night and his family members rushed him to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Later, doctors had taken swab samples from the body the results came positive on Sunday.

The DCP West office was sealed for the next three days after a constable tested positive on Sunday. Police said that the officials are home quarantined. The Woman Police Station in Shivajinagar was sealed for the next three days after a constable tested positive.