Bengaluru top cop urges people to ensure others wear mask

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the city has been reporting a high number of COVID-positive cases, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Sunday urged people to take the initiative and ensure that fellow citizens wear masks compulsorily and maintain social distancing.

Following up on his Friday’s order of making violation of mask guidelines a cognisable offence, Rao on Sunday tweeted, “DCPs n BBMP are on streets to enforce the wearing of mask and SD. Warnings now, criminal cases will follow. Urge every Bangalorean to enforce mask enforcement and SD. If people argue call 100, we are ready to respond to your calls.

RWA n Traders Please Donate Masks to underprivileged.” He added, “Don’t bother about high and mighty factor, whosoever it is, just tell people around you to wear mask and not hanging around the neck.” He further said that if shops, malls, banks, hotels, offices and establishments do not ensure wearing of masks and social distancing, the police will raid such premises and initiate legal action. The order bars gatherings of more than 20 people in indoor programmes. The order will be in effect till July 26 midnight.

