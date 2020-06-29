Now, COVID-19 patients to get test results from BBMP, not labs  

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Henceforth, the patients will not get their Covid-19 test results directly from the laboratories. Instead, it will be the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officers who will reveal the results to the patients. In a circular released by the Directorate, Health and Family Welfare Services, Dr Om Prakash Patil, Director, said that the results’ status should not be conveyed to the individual by the authorities of the government or private laboratories.

Further, all government and private laboratories should upload the details of both positive and negative cases in the ICMR portal daily. And that the details of positive results should be submitted to the concerned district surveillance officers, Covid surveillance officer, BBMP and the State surveillance unit, Bengaluru.

But the public health experts said it was not right not to let the patients know about the results first.

Dr Sylvia Karpagam, Public health doctor and researcher, said, “Ethically it’s not correct to withhold the reports from patients, they should instead know about it first. The order states that the results go to ICMR and then BBMP. We already know how dysfunctional BBMP is. If people have to wait for the BBMP to give the reports, it may take time and they will be stressed.

If they know the results, they can directly go to the designated hospitals. For patients who are symptomatic, their symptoms might be getting worse and they will not know what to do till they get the results, as the hospitals will not take them until they show their reports.” Another public health expert on condition of anonymity said, “The order is not clear on how patients will get to know the test results.”

When TNIE reached out to Dr Patil, he said, “There have been many cases where patients are being told by the laboratories that they have tested positive, and then the patients do not go to the designated hospital and there is no sign of them. Hence, this order was issued. Now, the BBMP officers will be given the list of positive patients and they will go to the patients’ houses and pick them up and take them to the designated hospitals. But in the cases where results are negative, the laboratory can inform the patients directly.”