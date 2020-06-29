STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Now, COVID-19 patients to get test results from BBMP, not labs  

Further, all government and private laboratories should upload the details of both positive and negative cases in the ICMR portal daily.

Published: 29th June 2020 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 01:31 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel at KR Market which was sealed down after a Covid positive case was reported on Sunday | Pandarinath B

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Henceforth, the patients will not get their Covid-19 test results directly from the laboratories. Instead, it will be the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officers who will reveal the results to the patients. In a circular released by the Directorate, Health and Family Welfare Services, Dr Om Prakash Patil, Director, said that the results’ status should not be conveyed to the individual by the authorities of the government or private laboratories.

Further, all government and private laboratories should upload the details of both positive and negative cases in the ICMR portal daily. And that the details of positive results should be submitted to the concerned district surveillance officers, Covid surveillance officer, BBMP and the State surveillance unit, Bengaluru.

But the public health experts said it was not right not to let the patients know about the results first.
Dr Sylvia Karpagam, Public health doctor and researcher, said, “Ethically it’s not correct to withhold the reports from patients, they should instead know about it first. The order states that the results go to ICMR and then BBMP. We already know how dysfunctional BBMP is. If people have to wait for the BBMP to give the reports, it may take time and they will be stressed.

If they know the results, they can directly go to the designated hospitals. For patients who are symptomatic, their symptoms might be getting worse and they will not know what to do till they get the results, as the hospitals will not take them until they show their reports.” Another public health expert on condition of anonymity said, “The order is not clear on how patients will get to know the test results.”

When TNIE reached out to Dr Patil, he said, “There have been many cases where patients are being told by the laboratories that they have tested positive, and then the patients do not go to the designated hospital and there is no sign of them. Hence, this order was issued. Now, the BBMP officers will be given the list of positive patients and they will go to the patients’ houses and pick them up and take them to the designated hospitals. But in the cases where results are negative, the laboratory can inform the patients directly.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp