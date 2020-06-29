Karnataka private hospitals, chemists detect 13.5 lakh susceptible individuals in two months

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the two months since the government-mandated registered pharmacies and private medical establishments to report cases of people coming in with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), Influenza-Like Illness (ILI), fever, etc., a staggering 1.59 lakh ILI and 5,650 SARI cases were reported by medical establishments till June 25. Also, 11.40 lakh fever cases and 53,460 suspected SARI/ILI cases were reported by pharmacies till June 26.

Between April-end and early May, the State Government issued separate orders directing hospitals/clinics and pharmacies to record details of patients/customers, along with phone numbers, if they show up with the symptoms. This data is to be sent to the government for surveillance and follow-up measures.

So far, 11,623 of the 27,462 (42.32%) medical institutions and 19,050 of the 29,089 chemists/druggists (65.4%) registered under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act have responded on the portal. “Pharmacies and medical establishments which are not reporting SARI/ILI cases to the government are being issued notices and about 12 licences have been cancelled temporarily,” said Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

‘SARI cases usually sent for Covid testing directly’

While medical establishments report SARI, ILI and Covid-19 suspect cases, pharmacies send data regarding cases of fever, allergies and cough. “Information about the SARI, ILI and other cases are sent to Apthamitra helpline and the health authorities follow up with the patient/suspect. They will either aid them with telemedicine or direct them to a fever clinic.

The fever clinic then directs them for testing, if needed. If they test positive for Covid-19, they are sent to Covid care centres or designated hospitals. As the SARI cases are serious, they are usually sent for Covid-19 testing directly,” said an official from the Health and Family Welfare department.