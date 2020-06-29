STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah demands white paper on Karnataka's COVID-19 expenses

Release white paper on COVID19 expenses, Leader of opposition asks

Published: 29th June 2020 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has asked Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s government to be transparent about its expenditure on Covid-19 containment measures. In a public appeal on Sunday, Siddaramaiah asked Yediyurappa to release a white paper on the money spent for handling Covid-19 crisis including ramping up healthcare facilities.

“People are extremely worried about the state of our healthcare system and the government’s preparedness to address the pandemic. It is the CM’s responsibility to clear doubts and reduce panic among citizens. I urge the government to release a white paper on the issue.

The CM should let the people know how much of their money has already been spent to improve healthcare facilities, how much the capacity of beds and ventilators has been increased and about the supply of PPE kits to corona warriors,”  Siddaramaiah said.

Following the public appeal, Siddaramaiah is all set to write official letters to Yediyurappa and Chief Secretary T M Vijaya Bhaskar urging them to release a white paper. “Yediyurappa should also reveal what the contribution of PM Modi has been to Karnataka.  People should know if Yediyurappa has demanded assistance from the PMO, how much funds from PM Cares has been spent on Karnataka’s healthcare infrastructure,” he urged.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said the Yediyurappa government and as well as the Centre had wasted too much time during the lockdown period. “The purpose of lockdown was to fill the gaps in healthcare system. But they just widened it by frequently changing the protocols and by not doing adequate tests. @CMofKarnataka & other depts have failed to answer my multiple queries regarding the actions taken. As a leader of the opposition, it is my right to question the govt on behalf of people. Deliberate act of denying information is a breach of privilege (SIC)” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yediyurapp Siddaramaiah Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp