STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Teacher deputed to SSLC exam duty in Karnataka tests positive for COVID-19; 50 people at risk

After the examinations she developed symptoms and voluntarily went under COVID-19 test at the government hospital.

Published: 29th June 2020 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

An official sanitizing the examination centre.

An official sanitizing the examination centre.

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: After a teacher deputed on Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board examination duty tested positive for COVID-19, at least 50 people are at risk of the virus including 20 teachers and 20 students in Bagalkot.

The 40-year-old, who is infected with COVID-19, of Government High School Hallur of Bagalkot, was assigned the duty of supervisor for the SSLC board examination for external students in Adarsha Mahavidyalaya at Bagalkot for the English subject on June 25.

After the examinations she developed symptoms and voluntarily went under COVID-19 test at the government hospital. As soon as her result was out as positive, the authorities have put at least 20 teachers and other staff, who worked with her on the first day of the board examination, in home quarantine.

ALSO READ: SSLC exam to continue despite spike in COVD-19 cases among students

Meanwhile, the District Health authorities in association with the Department of Public Instructions (DPI) have identified 18 students who wrote the exam in the same hall where the 40-year-old teacher was assigned to supervise.

The health authorities have collected the samples of all the students and teachers and are waiting for the results.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Srishail Biradar, Deputy Director of DPI pointed out, “The 18 students were allowed to appear for the examinations as the medical reports of the same are yet to arrive. They were made to write exam in separate halls.

After a total of 20 teachers came in contact with the infected person, we have changed the entire team and assigned new staff for the examination duty for precaution. The teachers have been told to be in home quarantine for the next two weeks.”

Apart from teacher – two students that appeared for SSLC board examinations from containment zones in Kaladagi town have tested positive in Bagalkot. With this a total of three students that registered for the board examinations have been infected with COVID-19 in the district.

The students are being treated at designated hospitals, where they will not be allowed to appear for the remaining board examinations.  

As many as seven students were made to write examinations in separate exam halls at the same centre as the health authorities found that the students were suffering from cold and cough during thermal screening in Bagalkot.

Students fail to turn-up

The students in twin districts continue to remain absent for the board examination in large numbers as a whopping 2,157 and 1,132 students remained absent for Science paper in Vijayapura and Bagalkot respectively.

In Vijayapura a total of 35,775 students registered for the board exams, where 33,618 students appeared for the exam held on June 29. A total of 28,414 out of 29,546 appeared for the exam in Bagalkot on Tuesday.

Malpractice

A 16-year-old student indulged in malpractice has been debarred at P B High School examination centre in Jamkhandi. He is the first to get debarred in SSLC board exams this year in Bagalkot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka SSLC exam Karnataka Balakot SSLC centre Karnataka COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu surge ahead of Delhi as tally mounts to 90,167
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp