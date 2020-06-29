Three die of coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada district

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Three more Covid-19 patients died in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, taking the toll in the district to 13, including two non-COVID deaths, while 97 fresh cases were reported. A 48-year-old woman SARI patient from Bantwal, suffering from diabetes, a 31-year-old man from Surathkal, suffering from asthma and pneumonia, and a 51-year-old woman SARI patient from Jokatte, suffering from tuberculosis, died in the last 24 hours.

The burial of a 31-year-old man from Idya at Suratkal who died of coronavirus on Saturday night was opposed by a few locals at Bolar. The burial was first scheduled at Idya, but as the pit dug there was filled with rainwater, it had to be shifted to Bolar. But locals protested saying the burial ground is meant only for local residents and forced the officials to shift the body.

Finally, the funeral was held at Bolar itself on Sunday evening after Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner Madan Mohan convinced the locals.

4 COVID deaths in Ballari

Ballari reported four Covid-19 deaths on Sunday, taking the toll to 14. A 60-year-old patient from Adoni in Andhra Pradesh, a 65-year-old man from Rupanagudi village of Ballari taluk, a 63-year-old man from Ballari Fort area and a 58-year-old man from Ballari city are the victims.