Vocal for local: Dharwad student develops alternative to popular Chinese file-sharing app

Published: 29th June 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Z Share app

Z Share app

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A student from Dharwad has developed the Z Share app, an alternative to SHAREit, that he claims transfers files two times faster than the popular Chinese app. 

Within a few days of its release, more than 10,000 people have reportedly downloaded the android app. It has a 4.9 star rating at the moment and has clocked over 2000 reviews too.

Shravan Vasant Hegde from Kansur village near Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district, pursuing his BCA degree from CSI College in Dharwad, is the developer. 

He says he developed the app within 15 days, and with the help of his cousin, who is into software, made his newly developed Z Share app available on Google Playstore.

Shravan says he has experience in developing apps and had developed a couple of apps for Karnatak University students already.
 
"After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words to go desi, I thought of developing the app and started to develop the app in the beginning of June. Within two weeks, I completely developed it and now it is available on playstore. I have plans to release it on iOS too," he added.

The app transfers files like images, videos, pdfs and other types. The average speed is about 6 mbps, which is double that the Chinese app currently offers, Shravan claims. When the users are using the latest phones the transfer speed reaches a max of 10 mbps too, he went on to say.

