32-year-old UK returnee dies of COVID-19 in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A 32-year-old resident of Athani who had returned from UK in January died late on Monday night after he complained of breathlessness.

However, it came to light that he was COVID-19 positive only after his test results reached today in Belagavi.

He was one of the two persons who were declared COVID-19 positive from Belagavi district in the government bulletin released today.

He is the second one to die of the virus in Belagavi district with the first being an 80-year-old woman from Hirebagewadi two months ago.