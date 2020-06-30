32-year-old UK returnee dies of COVID-19 in Belagavi
He was one of the two persons who were declared positive for the novel coronavirus from Belagavi district in the government bulletin released today.
Published: 30th June 2020 11:59 PM | Last Updated: 30th June 2020 11:59 PM
BELAGAVI: A 32-year-old resident of Athani who had returned from UK in January died late on Monday night after he complained of breathlessness.
However, it came to light that he was COVID-19 positive only after his test results reached today in Belagavi.
He is the second one to die of the virus in Belagavi district with the first being an 80-year-old woman from Hirebagewadi two months ago.