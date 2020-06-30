STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

32-year-old UK returnee dies of COVID-19 in Belagavi

He was one of the two persons who were declared positive for the novel coronavirus from Belagavi district in the government bulletin released today.

Published: 30th June 2020 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

He is the second one to die of the virus in Belagavi district with the first being an 80-year-old woman from Hirebagewadi two months ago. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A 32-year-old resident of Athani who had returned from UK in January died late on Monday night after he complained of breathlessness.

However, it came to light that he was COVID-19 positive only after his test results reached today in Belagavi.

He was one of the two persons who were declared COVID-19 positive from Belagavi district in the government bulletin released today.

He is the second one to die of the virus in Belagavi district with the first being an 80-year-old woman from Hirebagewadi two months ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Belagavi Belagavi coronavirus Belagavi
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru tailor contributes in COVID-19 battle, stitches masks using scrap cloth
Sreekanth and Arun, formerly employed with five star hotels in the state, sell fish near Kaloor stadium in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
COVID-19 Impact: Kerala boys lose hospitality jobs, now sell fish
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp