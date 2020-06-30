STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

6 lakh people across Karnataka tested for Covid, says K Sudhakar

He was speaking during the inauguration of a Covid testing centre at JSS Hospital in the city, via video conference along with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa , f ro m Bengaluru.

Published: 30th June 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Even as the state has been recording a huge spurt in Covid-19 cases with every passing day, Minister for Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said that “close to one per cent population of the state (six lakh) has undergone Covid-19 tests against the population of six crore”. He was speaking during the inauguration of a Covid testing centre at JSS Hospital in the city, via video conference along with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, fro m Bengaluru. Sudhakar said that “the tests are being conducted on a priority which has helped the state in handling the situation.

It is also helping in gauging the extent of spread of virus in society”. Further, he said that starting from two Covid testing laboratories in February, the state has added 79 such labs in just a span of four months, with the inauguration of the new facility in Mysuru in the day. It was possible as the authorities were able to convince Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) to do away with their direct intervention and instead have NIMHANS as the nodal office for the state to approve the laboratories.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa stressed on the importance of increasing testings in the state and opined that “JSS Hospital should be a model for other private medical facilities in the state”. Suttur Seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji appealed to the public to come forward and voluntarily get themselves tested to allay fear. If the infection goes undetected, the possibility of spread cannot be denied.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Sudhakar Karnataka  Covid-19
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp