COVID-19 positive IPS officer's wife allegedly spits on woman's face in Karnataka 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman neighbour was allegedly intimidated by the police and was abused by an IPS officer's wife, after she reportedly requested the officer's son to not make noise while playing.

The wife of the IPS officer who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently and also an accused in a multi crore corruption case being investigated by the CBI, allegedly spat on the woman's face.

According to the woman, an alumni of National Law University in Delhi, the officer's family lives two stories below our house. The woman narrated the incident on a social media platform and stated, "His kid (probably around 8) was screeching loudly while playing to such a point that I had politely informed his mother, and the kid to not make noise, from my balcony, two stories above. What followed was eight police officers came to our home and yelled at us citing child abuse and two recorded me without my consent."

When she went to their house to ask them not to use such intimidation tactics, the officer's wife allegedly spat on her face and hurled filthy abuses at her.

"What fun. And no one would do anything about this s**t and they would get away with this behaviour every single time. Consistently. Apart from sanitising my face, not much I can do right?," the woman stated.