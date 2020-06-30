Ex-Minister HD Revanna's gunmen infected with coronavirus in Karnataka

Uday Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: Former minister and Holenarasipur MLA HD Revanna is anxious after four of his six gunmen tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The swab testing results of his two personnel assistants were negative, sources said. The Health officials reportedly have advised HD Revanna for a swab test today. Currently, the MLA is in his Bengaluru residence and wasn't available for comment in this regard.

Corona outbreak has created panic among the people in Hassan following drastic increase of positive cases for the past one week in the district.