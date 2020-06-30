SSLC results to be out in August

By Express News Service

KOLAR/CHIKBALLAPUR/ BENGALURU : Results of the SSLC examinations, due to conclude on July 4, will be announced in the first week of August, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said here on Monday.The minister was visiting examination centres in Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts. He said that after the examination is completed, measures would be taken to ensure that evaluation of papers is done in a safe environment.

On Monday, 97.3% of the SSLC students wrote their third paper -- Science/Political Science/Music. A total of 7,91,102 students appeared for the General Science exam, 419 for Political Science and two for Music exam, marking a total attendance of 7,74,729. Another 16,373 students were absent. Last year, 98.69% students had given their board exam. Three students were debarred on charges of malpractice during the Science exam on Monday. Two incidents took place in Dharwad, while the third was reported from Raichur.

The 2,942 students from containment areas were given a separate section, while another 491 students who were unwell were allotted a special room. Of the 645 students who registered from neighbouring states, 592 were present. As many as 12,539 of 12,644 migrant students, too, wrote the exam on Monday. As parents of two students from Hassan and one from Padubidri in Udupi district tested positive for Covid-19, the education department has decided not to allow the three students to write the remaining exams. However, they will be encouraged to appear for the supplementary exam.

As one of the exam hall supervisors in Bagalakote was suspected to be infected, the department decided to subject all the supervisors there to medical examination.Suresh Kumar said that all the infected students and those under quarantine will be allowed to write the supplementary exam in August as fresh candidates.

HC allows parents to modify plea on online classes

The Karnataka High Court on Monday permitted parents and educational institutions to amend their petitions challenging the ban on online classes. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy permitted the petitioners to amend their petitions questioning the state government’s order dated June 15 banning online classes, after the government advocate produced an order dated June 27 that allowed online classes to be held based on Pragyata guidelines. The government advocate also submitted that the order would be in place until the committee of experts on technology enabled education submitted its report.