STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

SSLC results to be out in August

On Monday, 97.3% of the SSLC students wrote their third paper -- Science/Political Science/Music.

Published: 30th June 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Two girls revise outside an SSLC examination centre in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry)

By Express News Service

KOLAR/CHIKBALLAPUR/ BENGALURU : Results of the SSLC examinations, due to conclude on July 4, will be announced in the first week of August, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said here on Monday.The minister was visiting examination centres in Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts. He said that after the examination is completed, measures would be taken to ensure that evaluation of papers is done in a safe environment.

On Monday, 97.3% of the SSLC students wrote their third paper -- Science/Political Science/Music. A total of 7,91,102 students appeared for the General Science exam, 419 for Political Science and two for Music exam, marking a total attendance of 7,74,729. Another 16,373 students were absent. Last year, 98.69% students had given their board exam. Three students were debarred on charges of malpractice during the Science exam on Monday. Two incidents took place in Dharwad, while the third was reported from Raichur.

The 2,942 students from containment areas were given a separate section, while another 491 students who were unwell were allotted a special room. Of the 645 students who registered from neighbouring states, 592 were present. As many as 12,539 of 12,644 migrant students, too, wrote the exam on Monday. As parents of two students from Hassan and one from Padubidri in Udupi district tested positive for Covid-19, the education department has decided not to allow the three students to write the remaining exams. However, they will be encouraged to appear for the supplementary exam.

As one of the exam hall supervisors in Bagalakote was suspected to be infected, the department decided to subject all the supervisors there to medical examination.Suresh Kumar said that all the infected students and those under quarantine will be allowed to write the supplementary exam in August as fresh candidates.

HC allows parents to modify plea on online classes
The Karnataka High Court on Monday permitted parents and educational institutions to amend their petitions challenging the ban on online classes. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy permitted the petitioners to amend their petitions questioning the state government’s order dated June 15 banning online classes, after the government advocate produced an order dated June 27 that allowed online classes to be held based on Pragyata guidelines. The government advocate also submitted that the order would be in place until the committee of experts on technology enabled education submitted its report. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SSLC
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp