STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

We shouldn’t let our guard down against pandemic: CM Yediyurappa

Ever  since the Centre recognised Karnataka as a role model in the war against Covid-19, I feel proud and, equally overwhelmed with a motive to be the best in the days to come. 

Published: 30th June 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By B S YEDIYURAPPA
Express News Service

BS Yediyurappa
Ever  since the Centre recognised Karnataka as a role model in the war against Covid-19, I feel proud and, equally overwhelmed with a motive to be the best in the days to come. Rajesh Bhushan, IAS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in a letter to the health ministries of all the states, urged them to consider the practices of Karnataka and replicate them for the better management of the pandemic. The Centre believes the comprehensive contact tracing of the positive cases and physical/phone-based household survey as ‘worth replicating’ in the country. 

Our officers and Corona Warriors richly deserve the recognition for their relentless service. The appreciation has infused my team and me with renewed energy to tackle the situation.The entire globe is gripped by the scourge of the Covid-19 pandemic. No country is in a position to help the other. 

The 12th century reformer, Basavanna’s poignant vachana aptly describes the current state of affairs of the world.
If the hearth is on fire, one can stand,
What if the world is on fire, can you withstand?
What if the lake drinks the water,
What if the fence grazes the field,
What if the lady steals in her own house,
What if the mother’s milk kills as poison, 
to whom can I complain, oh Divine of Kudalasangama!
Yet, we have had a strategy in place to overcome the menace. A multi-pronged strategy -- technical, humanitarian approach and medical support -- dominated the initial phase. From the very initial stages, we have had a high-tech war room in the BBMP, Information Department and Labour Department, the first of its kind in India, to monitor, exchange information and keep a tab on the spread of the coronavirus. 

The second and crucial aspect of the strategy was to manage the economic health of the state. The administration wasn’t only focused on containing the spread of the pandemic, but also addressed the economic distress of the working class.
(The writer is the Chief Minister of Karnataka)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa pandemic COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp