We shouldn’t let our guard down against pandemic: CM Yediyurappa

Ever since the Centre recognised Karnataka as a role model in the war against Covid-19, I feel proud and, equally overwhelmed with a motive to be the best in the days to come. Rajesh Bhushan, IAS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in a letter to the health ministries of all the states, urged them to consider the practices of Karnataka and replicate them for the better management of the pandemic. The Centre believes the comprehensive contact tracing of the positive cases and physical/phone-based household survey as ‘worth replicating’ in the country.

Our officers and Corona Warriors richly deserve the recognition for their relentless service. The appreciation has infused my team and me with renewed energy to tackle the situation.The entire globe is gripped by the scourge of the Covid-19 pandemic. No country is in a position to help the other.

The 12th century reformer, Basavanna’s poignant vachana aptly describes the current state of affairs of the world.

If the hearth is on fire, one can stand,

What if the world is on fire, can you withstand?

What if the lake drinks the water,

What if the fence grazes the field,

What if the lady steals in her own house,

What if the mother’s milk kills as poison,

to whom can I complain, oh Divine of Kudalasangama!

Yet, we have had a strategy in place to overcome the menace. A multi-pronged strategy -- technical, humanitarian approach and medical support -- dominated the initial phase. From the very initial stages, we have had a high-tech war room in the BBMP, Information Department and Labour Department, the first of its kind in India, to monitor, exchange information and keep a tab on the spread of the coronavirus.

The second and crucial aspect of the strategy was to manage the economic health of the state. The administration wasn’t only focused on containing the spread of the pandemic, but also addressed the economic distress of the working class.

