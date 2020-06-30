We shouldn’t let our guard down against the pandemic: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Express News Service

Ever since the Centre recognised Karnataka as a role model in the war against Covid-19, I feel proud and, equally overwhelmed with a motive to be the best in the days to come.

Rajesh Bhushan, IAS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in a letter to the health ministries of all the States, urged them to consider the practices of Karnataka and replicate them for the better management of the pandemic.

The Centre believes the comprehensive contact tracing of the positive cases and physical/phone-based household survey as ‘worth replicating’ in the country. Our officers and Corona Warriors richly deserve the recognition for their relentless service. The appreciation has infused my team and me with renewed energy to tackle the situation.

The entire globe is gripped by the scourge of the Covid-19 pandemic. No country is in a position to help each other. The 12th century reformer, Basavanna’s poignant vachana aptly describes the current state of affairs of the world.

If the hearth is on fire, one can stand,

What if the world is on fire, can you withstand?

What if the lake drinks the water,

What if the fence grazes the field,

What if the lady steals in her own house,

What if the mother’s milk kills as poison,

To whom can I complain, oh Divine of Kudalasangama!

Yet, we have had a strategy in place to overcome the menace. A multi-pronged strategy — technical, humanitarian approach and medical support — dominated the initial phase.

From the very initial stages, we have had a high-tech war room in the BBMP, Information Department and Labour Department, the first of its kind in India, to monitor, exchange information and keep a tab on the spread of the coronavirus.

The second and crucial aspect of the strategy was to manage the economic health of the State. The administration wasn’t only focused on containing the spread of the pandemic but also addressed economic distress of the working class.

The lockdown over a month has hit the income of the common people. Therefore, an ‘Exit Plan’ for a post-lockdown phase had been an immediate concern. The government announced a total package of Rs 2,272 crore in three phases — Rs 1,610 cr, Rs 162 crore and Rs 500 crore — to protect the economically weaker sections and the working class.

Our holistic approach paid off subsequently. Earlier, Karnataka ranked 3rd in the number of corona cases, now it stands at 10th position in the country. Day-to-day economic activities are gradually picking up pace.

Despite our best efforts, the number of cases is rising in Bengaluru at an alarming rate. According to statistics provided by the BBMP Covid-19 War Room, a total of 440 containment zones are active in the city.

In the State, a total of 13,190 cases have been reported, 7,507 people have been discharged, and 207 deaths reported as on Sunday.

We are striving to check the pandemic. We shall continue the same best practices in the coming days: A) Contact tracing methodology B) Health risk survey of households.

Firstly, our five ‘T principles’ — trace, track, test, treat, and technology — recognised by the Centre, will continue. The State’s present healthcare infrastructure can treat 1 lakh Covid-19 patients and will be ramped up to treat 2 lakh.

Secondly, Karnataka has conducted a survey covering 1.5 crore households across the State to detect vulnerable populations like the elderly persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and those with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI). The survey was meant for protecting and treating them with additional healthcare needs on priority.

We shouldn’t let our guard down against the pandemic, at any cost. There is no place for complacency after the Centre lauded our strategy. Corona Warriors will intensify operations due to the rise of cases in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru.

The pandemic can be contained if only preventive measures are implemented strictly. Lockdown will be enforced strictly in the clusters which reported more number of cases, especially, Bengaluru’s KR Market and surrounding areas. Stringent directions have been issued to take action against those who violate quarantine, and FIR would be filed if necessary.

The State has increased the number of testing labs to 72 with a capacity to conduct over 15,000 tests per day.Meanwhile, private hospitals have been roped in for the treatment of corona cases. The government has issued a notification under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to share the number of beds in private hospitals between government referred and private patients and to regulate the package rates charged by them. Also, officials will keep information about the number of beds available in the city ready on the war room portal.

The government is doing its best to keep the people safe. I request the people not to be negligent and follow the precautionary measures. Friends, your negligence may prove life-threatening to your near and dear. Please co-operate with the government.

B. S. Yediyurappa

Chief Minister of Karnataka