 Ramesh Jarkiholi:  What rivalry? DKS is ‘close friend’

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the newly-acquired importance of being the Water Resources Minister and being at the helm of the department when the Centre notified the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal’s order in the gazette, Ramesh Jarkiholi is a happy man now. Th0ugh new to the BJP and the BS Yediyurappa’s cabinet, the former Congress rebel is all praise for his new party and its leadership. In an interview with The New Sunday Express, Jarkiholi speaks about Congress senior leader D K Shivakumar being his best friend and how the jump from one party to another has played out politically and personally.

Of the quantum of water awarded to Karnataka by the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal, 8.02 tmcft has been reserved for hydro-electric projects and cannot be used for other purposes until a fresh report is prepared and necessary clearances are obtained.

Have you set yourself a deadline to get those clearances?

This is a matter still pending before the court. Whatever we say should not impact our case in the court. I appeal for cooperation from all. Depending on the court observations, we will give more details. For now, we have been awarded 13.42 tmcft of water, of which 8.02 tmcft is for the power project and rest for drinking purposes in Kalasa and Bhanduri dams. We will hold discussions with the advocate-general and our legal team in New Delhi, and decide on the next course.

What are your expectations for the ministry from the budget?

This is a department that the chief minister takes a great interest in. For all you know, he might allot much more than the figure I will quote. I would rather not say it. I am confident that the budget will bring great cheer to the ministry.

How has the shift from Congress to BJP treated you?

I have said this earlier too... the BJP has a lot of discipline. This is the primary difference between the two parties. People work together in the BJP with no differences. In fact, I have settled down way better than I had in Congress. There are people to guide you and point out your mistakes.

Do you think your rebellion, herding all the rebels into hotels, resignation and joining BJP was all worth it?

Gone are those days. I do not want to dwell on that. Now it is a new chapter, the chapter of development.

Your rivalry with D K Shivakumar...

No, no rivalry at all. He is a very good friend. Politics and personal lives are two different things. D K Shivakumar is a dear friend. (smirks)

What has been the impact of your rebellion and party-hopping on your family since all your brothers are also in politics?

There has been no impact at all. We have been in politics for 30 years. Politics has never affected our personal or family life. Nobody has to influence anyone in the family. All of us have taken individual decisions and we understand it.

What are your plans for Mahesh Kumathalli, who missed out on a cabinet berth?

Now is not the right time to talk about it. I am confident that things will turn out better for him.