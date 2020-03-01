2 Bangladeshi youths held in Mysuru for illegal stay

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Nanjangud Rural police have arrested two Bangladeshi immigrants for staying here illegally. The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Habeebulla (23) and Mohammed Abdulla (27), both hailing from Sam Nagar, Satkhira district, Bangladesh. They were staying in Immavu.

The arrests come at a time when there is buzz that a number of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are working in various industries in Mysuru. The police were alerted by residents who grew suspicious about the youths after hearing them converse in Urdu and Hindi. Following this, the police, led by Sub-Inspector Satish, questioned the youths. Initially, the duo told the police that they were from Bengaluru, but later confessed that they were from Bangladesh.

They also said that they had come to Bengaluru for work, and later moved to Nanjangud where they had been working at a fabric industry at Tandya Industrial Area. When the police asked them to produce their passports and visas, the duo could not comply. So, the Nanjangud rural police have booked a case against them for staying illegally for the past one year. “We have registered a suo motu case against them and have booked them under Section 12 of the Passport Act and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act,” said a police officer.