AIMIM spokesperson skips inquiry over ‘safety’

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen spokesperson Waris Pathan on Saturday failed to appear before rural police here for an inquiry. A notice had been served on Pathan intimating him to be present for the inquiry, over the reported hate speech made by him in Kalaburagi on February 15, a video clip of which went viral.

Speaking to TNSE, Police Commissioner MN Nagaraj said “Pathan who fears threat to his life in Kalaburagi has sent a letter to the rural police station Inspector that he cannot attend the inquiry”.



Nagaraj said, “However, there is time till midnight of Saturday for Pathan to attend the inquiry. If he fails to do so, a second notice will be served after holding a meeting with the police officers concerned on Sunday. If he continues to dishonour the notice, police will follow the due procedure.”

To a question, Nagaraj said, “If Pathan seeks police protection, we will provide it. He can also avail security cover from Maharashtra government as well.” Following the speech, a case has been booked under IPC sections 117, 153 and 15 A.