CM Yediyurappa assures farmers on loan waiver

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reassured farmers of his government’s commitment on the farm loan waiver, announced by the JDS-Congress coalition government last year.



The CM said the government will ensure that no farmer faces any injustice. He asked farmers not to pay heed to misleading statements on the scheme. “All farmers submitting proper documents will get the benefit of loan waiver scheme. There is no doubt,” he stated.



The CM’s response came after JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy accused the government of leaving out over one lakh farmers from the scheme for not submitting proper documents. “I will stand with farmers and take up the loan waiver issue in the assembly,” said Kumaraswamy.



In Shivamogga, Agriculture Minister BC Patil accused Kumaraswamy of misleading farmers. “The CM has made it clear that the government is committed to protecting farmers’ interests.”