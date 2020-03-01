Congress trying to divide Hindu, Muslims over CAA: Nalin Kumar Kateel

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Coming down heavily on Indian National Congress, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Sunday that the Congress is allegedly trying to divide Hindus and Muslims, by raising an issue over Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) in India.

Addressing a party workers' convention where HK Suresh took charge as new district President in Kalaburagi, he said that "people are aware of the leaders who are provoking people of a particular community by airing false statements". The union government brought CAA in the interest of the nation and not against any community, he said.

"The CAA will never impact any minorities living in India and Congress is the mastermind of recent Delhi incident," he alleged.

Coming down heavily on JDS leaders as well, Kateel said that the JDS leaders gave importance to dynasty politics as opposed to interests of the state. Taking Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy to task, the state BJP president alleged that the latter is doing the worst politics and has no moral right to criticize any organizations.

"Both HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah have completely failed to give better administration during their tenure as CM in the state," Suresh said.

Urging the people to reject the JDS in future elections in Hassan district Kateel said," BJP local leaders and workers should highlight the lapses of Congress and JDS leaders at the doorsteps of people."