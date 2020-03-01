Memorial for Pulwama martyr Guru at Maddur

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa released Rs 25 lakh on Saturday to construct a memorial dedicated to H Guru, who was martyred in the Pulwama attack last year, in Maddur in Mandya.

The 33-year-old jawan, who hailed from Gudigere village in Maddur, was among the 39 jawans who was martyred in the attack. Guru’s wife, Kalavathy, and other family members met the CM to thank him.

The CM tweeted that the government had released the funds to construct a memorial in Guru’s name at Maddur. The CM added that the tahsildar had identified a place for the memorial.

Recently, former Union Minister SM Krishna wrote a letter to the CM condemning the fact that the district administration failed to immerse Guru’s ashes even after a year of his death.