Mysuru: Bomb threat call spreads panic among employees at paper mill

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Tension prevailed at Ramsri Paper Mill (Nanjangud paper mill) after a bomb threat call was made by a miscreant. As the news of the threat call spread among the employees, they came out of the factory out of fear, bringing the production to a halt.

The police got sniffer dogs and bomb detection squad into service. The caller who spoke in Tamil demanded Rs 35 lakh from factory owners and threatened to blow up the factory if they failed to do so. Later, the caller’s phone was found to be switched off. SP CB Ryshyanth said that no explosive material was found inside the factory premises.