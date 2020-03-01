Home States Karnataka

Youth arrested for hunting, skinning endangered porcupine

The local forest officials arrested the accused Manjunath C Badiger (22), a resident of Honnalli village of Sindagi taluk and driver by profession and produced him before the court.

Published: 01st March 2020 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

The accused Manjunath Badiger taken into custody on Sunday.

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Flouting a video of hunting on a social media account, landed a youth of Vijayapura into jail. The accused had hunted down a porcupine and shared a video of skinning it, on his account on TikTok which later went viral.

The local forest officials arrested the accused Manjunath C Badiger (22), a resident of Honnalli village of Sindagi taluk and driver by profession and produced him before the court. The forest officials have set up teams to nab the remaining three members that were seen in the video.
 
On Sunday, the four youths found a porcupine in the outskirts of Honnalli village and killed it. The incident came to light after one of the members of the gang named as Majunath Badiger posted a video on TikTok.
 
However, it first came to the notice of the forest officials of the Kalburagi district. While they were investigating, it was revealed that the incident happened in the jurisdiction of Vijayapura district. Without any delay, the forest officials of Kalaburagi alerted the district headquarters Vijayapura.
 
Acting on the alert, the forest officials rushed to the village and succeeded in arresting one of the members of the gang. In primary investigation, the forest officials collected the information from the accused Manjunath that there were another three members at the site, while they hunted and killed the endangered porcupine.

The accused seen killing a porcupine in the outskirts of Honnalli village near Sindagi on Sunday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Basangouda Biradar, Ranger from Sindagi said, " As soon as the forest officials from Kalaburagi alerted we rushed to the village. At present we have taken one person in the video into custody and investigation is underway. The remaining three accused belong to the same village and one of them works in village panchayat as a waterman. Once we arrest all the members we will take them to the hunting site".

“We have booked the case under Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. In this region we can find porcupine in few numbers and it is an endangered wild animal. These are nocturnal creatures and questioning will be done to know how the group of boys managed to catch the animal,” stated RFO Biradar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
porcupine TikTok Manjunath Honnalli village
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp