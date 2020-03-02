Land finalised for nano park in Bengaluru; state government pours support

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State government has proposed a nano park in collaboration with the government of India with common facilities. Action will be taken to upskill and reskill manpower of the sunrise industry, said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Monday.

He was talking at the Bengaluru India Nano, the 11th edition of a conclave on nano-technology, in the city.

He added that the government would prioritise the development of infrastructure support and the creation of skilled manpower for creating the right incubation for nanotechnology growth.

Yediyurappa said a new high commission has been established for government to business and government to government for ease of doing business.

Talking to TNIE, Yediyurappa said land has been sought at Agricultural University, Bengaluru.

While assuring government support to maintain growth in the sector, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said, "Coworking spaces have already begun in the city. It is time for a nano park, to establish nanotechnology-based companies and give research space for entrepreneurs."

Talking about the proposed nano park, Narayan told TNIE that 15 acres of land belonging to the Centre For Nano and Soft Matter Sciences near Devanahalli is available and can be developed. An incubation centre and common instrumentation facility will be established. The latter, which will be made on the lines of Bengaluru Biotechnology Centre, will also be allowed for industry and entrepreneurs' use.

Additionally, he said, a science policy is being developed and interactions with Scientists, academicians and industry are underway. It is likely to be out soon. The government is also trying to work out a better IT policy, he added.

Back in 2013, then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too announced the Rs 100-crore nano park, with an incubation centre, which he said would be established in the outskirts of the city soon.