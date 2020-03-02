Home States Karnataka

Land finalised for nano park in Bengaluru; state government pours support

The government will prioritise the development of infrastructure support and the creation of skilled manpower for creating the right incubation for nanotechnology growth. 

Published: 02nd March 2020 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State government has proposed a nano park in collaboration with the government of India with common facilities. Action will be taken to upskill and reskill manpower of the sunrise industry, said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Monday. 

He was talking at the Bengaluru India Nano, the 11th edition of a conclave on nano-technology, in the city. 

He added that the government would prioritise the development of infrastructure support and the creation of skilled manpower for creating the right incubation for nanotechnology growth. 

Yediyurappa said a new high commission has been established for government to business and government to government for ease of doing business. 

Talking to TNIE, Yediyurappa said land has been sought at Agricultural University, Bengaluru. 

While assuring government support to maintain growth in the sector, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said, "Coworking spaces have already begun in the city. It is time for a nano park, to establish nanotechnology-based companies and give research space for entrepreneurs."

Talking about the proposed nano park, Narayan told TNIE that 15 acres of land belonging to the Centre For Nano and Soft Matter Sciences near Devanahalli is available and can be developed. An incubation centre and common instrumentation facility will be established. The latter, which will be made on the lines of Bengaluru Biotechnology Centre, will also be allowed for industry and entrepreneurs' use. 

Additionally, he said, a science policy is being developed and interactions with Scientists, academicians and industry are underway. It is likely to be out soon. The government is also trying to work out a better IT policy, he added. 

Back in 2013, then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too announced the Rs 100-crore nano park, with an incubation centre, which he said would be established in the outskirts of the city soon. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nano park Nano park bengaluru Karnataka nano technology park Bengaluru India Nano
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp