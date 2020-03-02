Man held for killing porcupine and posting video of cooking, eating it on social media

By PTI

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing and eating a porcupine in the Sindagi Forest range, forest officials said on Monday.

The man from Kalaburagi district also posted on a social media platform a video of him cooking and eating it along with his friends.

He was arrested on March 1 based on the information posted on the website and a case was registered under the Wildlife Protection act, the officials said, adding a search is on for his friends.

Porcupine is a protected animal under Schedule 4 of the Wildlife Protection Act.