Home States Karnataka

Man held for 'raising' pro-Pakistan slogans in Karnataka

Married about 15 years ago, Raghavendra was living with his mother, wife and daughter. Due to his health condition, his wife and daughter had left him.

Published: 02nd March 2020 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

UDUPI (KARNATAKA): A man was arrested on Monday for raising pro-Pakistan slogans in the corridors of Mini Vidhan Soudha of Kundapur. A resident of Kodi, 42-year-old Raghavendra Ganiga, is reportedly mentally unstable and was influenced due to his obsession with TV news. 

Raghavendra, police sources said, was a Hindi teacher in a private school. However, he had quit his job about eight years ago. 

Married about 15 years ago, Raghavendra was living with his mother, wife and daughter. Due to his health condition, his wife and daughter had left him.

On Monday morning, he suddenly started shouting anti-national slogans sending the onlookers into a tizzy. 

A police team led by sub-inspector Harish arrived at the premises of Mini Vidhan Soudha and detained him even as he continued with slogan raising. Sources said that Raghavendra continued to raise anti-national slogan even inside the police station after he was arrested. 

Kundapur Assistant SP Hariram Shankar, who is investigating the case, told TNIE that Raghavendra's mother made a 'plea of insanity' on his behalf. However, the doctors have been consulted to ascertain his health status. 

"His family has claimed that they had taken him to the taluk government hospital on Monday morning. However, he escaped from there, reached Mini Vidhan Soudha and shouted slogans. A case of 124A of IPC (pertaining to sedition) has been registered against Raghavendra and investigations are on," he said. 

Sources said that earlier too, his school management had sacked him for misbehaving with a student. But no complaint was filed in that incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pro-pakistan sloganeering Karnataka
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp