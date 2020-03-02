Man held for 'raising' pro-Pakistan slogans in Karnataka

By Express News Service

UDUPI (KARNATAKA): A man was arrested on Monday for raising pro-Pakistan slogans in the corridors of Mini Vidhan Soudha of Kundapur. A resident of Kodi, 42-year-old Raghavendra Ganiga, is reportedly mentally unstable and was influenced due to his obsession with TV news.

Raghavendra, police sources said, was a Hindi teacher in a private school. However, he had quit his job about eight years ago.

Married about 15 years ago, Raghavendra was living with his mother, wife and daughter. Due to his health condition, his wife and daughter had left him.

On Monday morning, he suddenly started shouting anti-national slogans sending the onlookers into a tizzy.

A police team led by sub-inspector Harish arrived at the premises of Mini Vidhan Soudha and detained him even as he continued with slogan raising. Sources said that Raghavendra continued to raise anti-national slogan even inside the police station after he was arrested.

Kundapur Assistant SP Hariram Shankar, who is investigating the case, told TNIE that Raghavendra's mother made a 'plea of insanity' on his behalf. However, the doctors have been consulted to ascertain his health status.

"His family has claimed that they had taken him to the taluk government hospital on Monday morning. However, he escaped from there, reached Mini Vidhan Soudha and shouted slogans. A case of 124A of IPC (pertaining to sedition) has been registered against Raghavendra and investigations are on," he said.

Sources said that earlier too, his school management had sacked him for misbehaving with a student. But no complaint was filed in that incident.