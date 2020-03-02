Roles barely sorted, race for Karnataka district in-charge begins

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new entrants to the B S Yediyurappa’s cabinet have taken charge of their ministries barely weeks ago, but have already started intense lobbying for district in-charge responsibilities. The demand is for their home turfs or revenue-generating districts.

Twelve out of the earlier 18 ministers, including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, were given charge of more than one district, and now the new entrants are gunning for those that suit their interests best. With Bengaluru City out of the equation, many ministers from Bengaluru are eyeing Bengaluru Rural district that is currently with Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

Lobbying is also on for Chikkaballapur and Ramanagara districts that are with Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan.

Ministers Dr K Sudhakar and ST Somashekhar have sought Chikkaballapur and Ramanagara respectively on the ground that these are their of ‘home turfs’, while both Gopalaiah and Byrathi Basavaraj are eyeing Bengaluru Rural. Currently, Ashoka is primarily in charge of the district, while also handling Mandya. Minister Narayana Gowda is aiming for KR Pete as he represents the constituency.

Now, Kalaburagi,Chikkaballapur, Koppal, Davangere, Mandya, Hubballi-Dharwad, Chitradurga, Madikeri, Haveri, Hassan, Vijayapura and Yadgir are with ministers as additional responsibility.

“I was born in Channapatna. I grew up there, playing on the streets of the town. I have big development plans for the district and will be very happy if I am given its charge. It is to be seen which one DCM Ashwath Narayan will give up,” said Cooperation Minister Somashekhar. On Sunday, he held a roadshow in Channapatna to press for his demand for the district in-charge.