Karnataka government may pass Pro-CAA resolution in budget session

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With non-BJP state governments passing resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, the BJP government in Karnataka is mulling a resolution supporting the CAA.

The month-long Karnataka legislature session, beginning on Monday, is expected to be a stormy one with the opposition all set to question the BS Yediyurappa-led government on various issues, including a dip in allocation Central funds to Karnataka and alleged diversion of funds meant for farm loan waiver announced during the previous Congress-JDS coalition government.

Yediyurappa, who recently turned 78, will present the State Budget on March 5, a day after the scheduled debate on the Constitution. At the insistence of Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri, the House will discuss the Constitution to mark 70 years of its adoption.

The Congress has prepared itself to launch an all-out attack on the BJP for the alleged insults heaped on centenarian freedom fighter HS Doreswamy by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. Nationwide violence, especially in New Delhi, over the CAA, cutbacks in funds from the Union government for Centrally-sponsored schemes in the state and reduction in GST compensation to Karnataka are the other issues that the Congress is set to highlight.

On the other hand, the JDS, led by HD Kumaraswamy, will focus on Mangaluru violence over CAA where two people died and allegations of BJP government diverting funds of up to Rs 25,000 crore meant for farm loan waiver announced when Kumaraswamy was the chief minister.

Presenting his fifth budget, Yediuyurappa has the tough task of handling finances when the state is reeling under a severe fund crunch and cutdown in allocations from the central government.

The opposition is set to seek more time for the discussion on Governor Vajubhai Vala’s address during a short session held in February. The government’s response to the speech is still pending.For the Congress, which has highlighted cases against newly-appointed Forest Minister Anand Singh, reiterating the allegations on the floor of the House is also a priority.

In the run-up to the session, the Congress has already replaced the profile photos on its social media pages with that of Doreswamy.

