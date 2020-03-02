Home States Karnataka

Women’s Day: All-women crew steers Bengaluru-Mysuru train

An all-women crew steered the Raja Rani Express between Bengaluru and Mysuru on Saturday to mark the upcoming International Women’s Day.

Indian Railways

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An all-women crew steered the Raja Rani Express between Bengaluru and Mysuru on Saturday to mark the upcoming International Women’s Day. This is an annual exercise by the Railways on a short trip as a tribute to women.

Loco Pilot Bala Sivaparvathy and Assistant Loco Pilot Rangoli Patel steered Train No. 16657 from Bengaluru and Train No. 16558 from Mysuru. The train left Bengaluru at 10.42 am on Saturday, 12 minutes behind schedule. Howver, the reasons for delay were not clear.

Though it was just another day in office for 32-year-old B Sivapriya, who has eight years of experience in steering trains, she told TNIE that she felt “very happy” to be chosen to represent women.

Mother of a six-year-old girl, the diploma holder in Electrical Engineering hails from Pitapuram village in Andhra Pradesh. After clearing railway exams, she joined as an Assistant Loco Pilot in the Bangalore Railway Division in 2011.So did she feel nervous? “Not at all. I have worked as an ALP for five years and as a Shunter (taking trains to and from the yard) for two years after which I was promoted as an LP.”

Asked how it felt to be part of an all-women crew, she added, “Though the crew frequently comprises of a male and a female driver, there have been many occasions when both drivers have been women. It is still very good because it is the first time I am getting this chance for Women’s Day.”

Rangoli Patel, who is just six months into the Railway job, was delighted. The 22-year-old from Bandar district in Uttar Pradesh was training as an ALP since she joined in August 2019. “It is just two months since I am actually on the field. I love being inside a locomotive. It is very interesting, but I did not drive,” she said.

The ALP’s job is to monitor signals, keep a tab on everything going around and check if all passengers have alighted or boarded as well as take over the steering wheel during emergencies, she adds. “It made me happy to represent women on Saturday. It was a good learning experience for me”, she added.

Her father Shivkumar Patel, a farmer, goaded her to take up the job as he wanted his daughter to take up a different career compared to other women. “I love this job as every day is interesting. We need to be very alert though while in the cabin. People are generally impressed when they see a woman at the wheel and take selfies and videos with us. This is very encouraging too,” she adds.

