2 trampled by tuskers in Kolar

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Herd of elephants, which were damaging standing crops in various parts of the district has claimed two lives. The herd trampled two persons to death including a forest guard, who was chasing tuskers.

The incident has been reported in Sotuvae village of Malur Taluk on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Muniyappa (55) forest guard, Anand (40) resident of Thorlahakki village of Malur taluk.

According to sources, while chasing the herd, few of the animals turned reverse and started chasing people. That is when the duo came under the elephants and were trampled.

Following the incident, Forest Minister Anand Singh visited Kolar along with District In Charge Minister Nagesh and collected information.

Speaking to media, he said that the incident is unfortunate and measures will be taken prevent such incidents further.

Anand Singh said compensation of Rs. 7.5 lakhs will be given to Muniyappa besides government job to a person of his family and five lakhs for Anand’s family.