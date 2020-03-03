Home States Karnataka

2 trampled by tuskers in Kolar

Speaking to media, he said that the incident is unfortunate and measures will be taken prevent such incidents further.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Herd of elephants, which were damaging standing crops in various parts of the district has claimed two lives. The herd trampled two persons to death including a forest guard, who was chasing tuskers.

The incident has been reported in Sotuvae village of Malur Taluk on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Muniyappa (55) forest guard, Anand (40) resident of Thorlahakki village of Malur taluk.
According to sources, while chasing the herd, few of the animals turned reverse and started chasing people. That is when the duo came under the elephants and were trampled.

Following the incident, Forest Minister Anand Singh visited Kolar along with District In Charge Minister Nagesh and collected information.

Speaking to media, he said that the incident is unfortunate and measures will be taken prevent such incidents further.

Anand Singh said compensation of Rs. 7.5 lakhs will be given to Muniyappa besides government job to a person of his family and five lakhs for Anand’s family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp