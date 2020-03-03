Home States Karnataka

BJP MLA's 'derogatory' remarks on Doreswamy disrupt proceedings in Karnataka Assembly

Yielding to Speaker's instructions, the Congress had filed a notice under section 363 of House proceedings seeking Speaker's residual powers to expel BJP legislator Basanagouda Yatnal.

Published: 03rd March 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

H S Doreswamy

Veteran freedom fighter H S Doreswamy (File Photo | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a prolonged delay of two and a half hours, Karnataka Legislative Assembly convened at 1.30 PM on Tuesday only to more ruckus. With the Speaker ultimately ruling to reject Congress' notice to expel BJP legislator Basanagouda Yatnal, the chief opposition party continued its protests even accusing the Speaker of delivering a "partisan ruling".

Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri spent two and a half hours meeting leaders of the BJP and the Congress over the matter on Tuesday morning. Yielding to Speaker's instructions, the Congress had filed a notice under section 363 of House proceedings seeking Speaker's residual powers to expel Yatnal from the House for his "unconstitutional" comments. 

The BJP pointed out that the notice should have been issued to the member as well but the Congress pointed out that it was not making allegations against Yatnal to issue him notice but was highlighting comments made by him and demanded action.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah speaks during the assembly sessions. (Photo | Express)

"In the council, too BJP legislators are shouting slogans against Doreswamy. It is clear that the Sangh Parivar is behind this. They are defaming a freedom fighter," Siddaramaiah said making way for the BJP to create a ruckus over RSS being dragged into the matter. 

Kageri in his ruling said that since the Congress had not agreed to give notice to Yatnal, he was rejecting their notice seeking action using his residual powers. "This is undemocratic. This is a partisan decision given with a Hitler like attitude. I urge you to reconsider. What is the point of coming to this House if such partisan ruling is given,"
Siddaramaiah, leader of Opposition shouted even as his party colleagues protested in the well of the House. 

Congress legislators went straight to the well as House commenced and refused to take their seats forcing Speaker to adjourn the House till 3.30 PM.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp