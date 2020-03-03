Home States Karnataka

Bookanakere looks towards BS Yediyurappa

As the countdown has started for the State Budget, the expectations are running high in his village.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Bookanakere has a long wish list for BS Yediyurappa. After all, the CM hails from their village. And they hope he will fulfil their wishes. As the countdown has started for the State Budget, the expectations are running high in his village.

The list includes development of all sectors -- from laying roads to tank filling to construction of an office complex to Yathri Nivas. As one goes around the village, one can see the list swelling by the minute --from a hospital to piped water to all villages.  Although Yediyurappa in his previous term as CM and Finance Minister saw the construction of a  bus stand, hospital, a few government offices and the development of temples,  the villagers now want duty doctors and good roads.

“If we don’t get our due share when Yediyurappa is at the helm. we will never get it in the near future,” said Malleshpappa, a villager. He accused the previous government of discrimination.

Madhusudhan, a farmer, said that KR Pete is a rain-fed area and has no water source. “We have appealed to fill all the tanks under the tank filling project that would meet the needs of parched villages and also give a fillip to  agricultural activities,” he said.

Farmer  leader Nanjunde  Gowda wants Yediyurappa to commission Mysugar and  Pandavapura sugar factories that would help save Rs 300 cr to farmers.  The farmers are wasting money in transporting cane to factories in the  neighbouring district, he said.

“Our Yediyurappa has the blessing of Gogulamma (local presiding deity), He will complete his term in office. We want him to focus on Bookanakere and KR Pete,” said Rajesh, a villager.

