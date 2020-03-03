Home States Karnataka

Eight bills tabled amid chaos in Karnataka Assembly

The bill to set up a board to maintain the birthplace of philosopher-poet Sarvajna and places related to his life at the cost of Rs 5 crore per annum was tabled.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

The Karnataka Assembly. (Photo| PTI)

The Karnataka Assembly. (File photo| PTI)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as members of the Opposition protested in the House, eight bills were tabled in the state legislative assembly on Monday.

The Sarvajna Kshetra Development Authority Bill, 2020 to set up a board to maintain the birthplace of philosopher-poet Sarvajna and places related to his life in Hirekerur, Abalur and Masur in Haveri at the cost of Rs 5 crore per annum was tabled.

The other bills tabled were: Karnataka Town and Country planning (amendment) Bill 2020 that makes a deemed provision for change of land use from the master plan whenever land is procured by any planning authority, Karnataka Municipalities and Certain Other law (Amendment) Bill 2020 that gives voters in municipal polls the option of NOTA, Karnataka State Universities (Amendment) Bill 2020 to make way for Raichur and Yadgir to have a separate University from Gulbarga University under the name Raichur University, and Karnataka Land reforms (Amendment) Bill 2020 that permits one company, that is in possession of land exempted under Section 109 for not less than a period of seven years, to sell it to another company but only to be utilised for the same purpose that it was permitted earlier.

Karnataka Race Courses Licensing (Amendment0 Bill 2020 that increasing fees and penalty amounts, Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) (Amendment) Bill 2020 to extend applicability of the Act to areas under Municipal corporations and Karnataka Regulation of Pay and Pension Of Reacher In Higher Educational Institutions Bill, 2020 that regulates pay, pension and pensionary benefits to teachers of Government colleges were tabled.

Karnataka Assembly Karnataka bills
