Home States Karnataka

Forest department looks for ‘killer’ leopard

The forest department has been after leopards, which were spreading panic among vilagers.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

The leopard which was spotted recently | Express

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The forest department has been after leopards, which were spreading panic among villagers. The Deputy Conservator of Forests Girish HC has been leading the operation. For the past five months, they have been conducting the operation in the rural parts including Tumakuru, Kunigal and Gubbi where four deaths have occurred.

They have managed to trap three leopards in cages which were the only consolation for their efforts involving logistics like 20 cages, 50 CCTVs for the camera trap, 25 staff members, a Rapid Response Team (RRT) from Hassan for an emergency like tranquillizing the animals. After the back-to-back incidents, officials concerned have been making the people aware to stay indoors before dawn and sunset, especially those living in farmhouses.

“We have been combing and trapping. When we get the shoot at sight order, we will get the sharpshooters and the strategy will be changed”, said Girish, who was camping at Hebburu where the leopard who reportedly killed the three-year-old girl got trapped on Sunday. He said that the government has not issued the order yet. Yesterday, Forest Minister Anand Singh had said that he will issue a shoot-at-sight order to prevent further killings.

Asked about his leopard profile picture on his phone, he said that he felt like doing it after being in the operation for a long time. “I sighted the leopard at Bannikuppe twice, in the morning and at night. However, we could not trap it and it’s on the loose,” he revealed. Noted conservationist Sanjay Gubbi known for camera tapping has been in touch with the department for any immediate advice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp