Forest department looks for ‘killer’ leopard

TUMAKURU: The forest department has been after leopards, which were spreading panic among villagers. The Deputy Conservator of Forests Girish HC has been leading the operation. For the past five months, they have been conducting the operation in the rural parts including Tumakuru, Kunigal and Gubbi where four deaths have occurred.

They have managed to trap three leopards in cages which were the only consolation for their efforts involving logistics like 20 cages, 50 CCTVs for the camera trap, 25 staff members, a Rapid Response Team (RRT) from Hassan for an emergency like tranquillizing the animals. After the back-to-back incidents, officials concerned have been making the people aware to stay indoors before dawn and sunset, especially those living in farmhouses.

“We have been combing and trapping. When we get the shoot at sight order, we will get the sharpshooters and the strategy will be changed”, said Girish, who was camping at Hebburu where the leopard who reportedly killed the three-year-old girl got trapped on Sunday. He said that the government has not issued the order yet. Yesterday, Forest Minister Anand Singh had said that he will issue a shoot-at-sight order to prevent further killings.

Asked about his leopard profile picture on his phone, he said that he felt like doing it after being in the operation for a long time. “I sighted the leopard at Bannikuppe twice, in the morning and at night. However, we could not trap it and it’s on the loose,” he revealed. Noted conservationist Sanjay Gubbi known for camera tapping has been in touch with the department for any immediate advice.