Karnataka PU 2nd exams to commence from March 4

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting March 4, Wednesday, 6,80,498 candidates will be appearing for this year's 2nd Pre-University examinations, of which 5,61,530 are fresh candidates and the remaining, repeaters.

History, Physics and Basic Maths paper will be conducted on day 1, followed by Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, French, Arabic and Marathi on March 5, Thursday.

In an open letter to students, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar advised them to write without fear. " All measures are being taken to ensure the test is conducted smoothly. SSLC and PUC exams are important and all of you must pass with good marks. Do not pay any heed or spread rumours about the test paper," Kumar said, adding that the question papers have been kept under 24/7 surveillance with CCTV and police persons.

Close to 200-meter area around all test centres are restricted and will be open to only students with hall tickets.

Xerox centres near centres are kept shut. Use of mobile phones is banned by students and invigilators. Digital watch, cameras are also not allowed.