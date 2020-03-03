KSRTC told to compensate family

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was made to pay the price as one of its buses abandoned a family waiting to board it in the night at Hariharapura.

The Bangalore Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum on February 24, 2020, ordered the KSRTC to pay compensation of Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000, as the cost of litigation to Sunil Kumar. The KSRTC was also made to refund the ticket cost of Rs 1,310.

In his complaint, Sunil Kumar stated he booked two seats for a non-AC sleeper bus for him, his wife and four-year-old child to travel from Hariharapura to Bengaluru. As the bus was to depart at 9.25 pm on May 25, 2018, they were waiting for it at Hariharapura bus stop. Despite signalling the bus to stop, it did not. Immediately, he dialled the mobile numbers of the crew, but only received a call at 10.30 pm when they allegedly stated “now the bus is at Narasimharajapura and other passengers are seated in your booked seats, we cannot do anything”.

In response, the KSRTC contended when the bus arrived at Hariharapura at 9.40 pm and stopped for 10 minutes, the complainant failed to board.