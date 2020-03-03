Module to provide psychosocial support to patients, family

Bala Chauhan By

BENGALURU: With a perceived growing threat of coronavirus, the National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (Nimhans) has come up with a new module on providing psychosocial support to COVID-19 patients, their family members and health providers, which can be used in the event of major eruption of the disease in the country. On Monday, three new cases of coronavirus were reported in India.

“Nimhans has prepared a module for providing psychosocial support to the coronavirus patients, their family members, care-givers and health providers, using modern technology and other procedures, which have been validated in earlier disaster situations. In the past, the institute has developed modules for natural and health disasters but COVID-19 is not a regular virus. The thought process and approach needs to be different this time,” said Dr K Sekar, registrar and professor of Psychiatric Social Work, Nimhans. “In the wake of a major eruption (of the disease), the focus will have to be on the immediacy and the extent of outreach to the patients because there could be multiple epicentres. The psychosocial support module will have to be on a Virtual Knowledge Network (VKN), where thousands of people can be reached on a smart phone in minimum amount of time,” he added.

Earlier, Nimhans had trained other states in providing psychosocial support to victims of natural and health disasters. “The intervention for COVID-19 will have to be multi-layered; to address the concerns of the patient, their family and health care providers. It will also differ for patients, who have been quarantined in a hospital set up to those, who have been isolated at home,” he added.

In Kerala, where the first three cases were reported in the country, has successfully used the Nimhans module, which was developed for the 2018 floods, for providing tele-counselling to its coronavirus patients and those, who have been quarantined.

“Nimhans has validated a WHO module on Zika virus for health care providers on the knowledge, attitude and practices towards the virus and the same has recently been published in an international scientific journal,” said Dr Sekar.