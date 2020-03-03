Vietnamese girl assaulted in Mysore University hostel

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysore University authorities have allegedly failed to act on a complaint by a Vietnamese girl studying at the varsity, who was allegedly assaulted by an Afghan student at the international hostel on New Year’s Eve, even months after the incident.

Explaining her ordeal to TNIE, the girl alleged that the boy, who is a law student, was let off with a warning after a namesake apology and since she is still staying at the hostel, she is afraid for her own safety. Meanwhile, the boy continues to stay at the hostel despite a letter from the girl and another one signed by 21 students calling for his expulsion.

The incident occurred at the University of Mysore mixed hostel provided for international students at the Sowparnika Blue Bells in Vijayanagar 4th Stage on New Year’s Eve. The boy was involved in physical assault earlier too and was removed from the hostel once.