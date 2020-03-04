Erring cos fined in Davangere

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Davangere Smart City Limited (DSCL) has taken steps to penalise companies which fail to complete their scheduled works within the stipulated deadline, to bring accountability in the work undertaken for Smart City project.

There is a delay of at least eight months towards work on the building of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), along with a footpath, drainage system, and remodelling of storm water drains in front of the fish market leading to Maganahalli Halla, apart from a delay in the setting up of Information Communication Technology in the smart city, resulting in the DSCL authorities imposing fines to the tune of Rs 1,54,65,295 on five companies which had won the tenders.

DSCL MD Ravindra B Mallapur said DSCL will not spare anyone as the project aims to change the living conditions of the public.