Gram panchayat member murdered for sexually harassing woman

BELAGAVI: A Gram Panchayat member was found brutally murdered in Basarkod village in Kittur taluk, for allegedly sexually harassing a woman.

Police said that the accused have been identified as Rukmini Gopal Pagad (32), her husband Gopal Kallappa Pagad (38), and brother-in-law Mahantesh Kallappa Pagad (35) -- all residents of Basarkod. They are absconding.

Basavaraj Doddamani -- a Gram Panchayat member of Devagaon village in Basarkod Gram Panchayat -- was murdered by the trio on Monday night. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim used to have illicit relations with Rukmini, and would visit the latter’s house in the absence of her husband. Even after she ended the relationship, he continued his visits to her house, and is said to have been harassing the woman sexually.

In a bid to put an end to this, Rukmini is said to thrown chilli powder at Basavaraj, when he entered her house, after which her husband Gopal and his brother Mahantesh attacked him with sticks. Basavaraj, who was severely injured, was taken to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.