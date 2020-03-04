Home States Karnataka

Kerala’s medical waste finds its way into Karnataka

The waste from Kerala was dumped on land owned by Mahadeva and used in an alemane owned by Lokesh.

Published: 04th March 2020 06:18 AM

A team of officials with a Kerala-registered truck which was seized for illegally shipping in mixed solid waste in Srirangapatna on Tuesday | Express

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: Despite an assurance from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayai Vijayan recently that strict action would be taken against those dumping biomedical and mixed solid waste from Kerala into Karnataka, tonnes of waste continue to be dumped in Mysuru and Mandya districts.

On Tuesday, a truck from Kerala carrying mixed solid waste was seized by officials near Srirangapatna, which further that revealed that this menace has been around for at least the last five years. A revenue official, becoming suspicious about the entry of the Kerala-registered truck into Srirangapatna from Mysuru, immediately informed Srirangapatna Tahsildar M V Roopa. He followed the waste-laden truck, which halted near a piece of revenue land at Kempalingegowdana Palya in Palahalli village. The team led by Roopa along with the PDO, revenue officials and police rushed to the spot and found over 300 tonnes of biomedical waste and mixed solid waste filtered in two separate plots of lands in the village.

“Upon enquiry, we were informed that waste-laden lorries from Kerala have been dumping the waste on the land since the last several years, where a team would bifurcate it. Waste clothes and slippers would be transported to jaggery production units (alemane), while the remaining waste would be transported in an organised manner. This was one operation without any safety measures, and we noticed that it was being carried out adjacent to a water-purifying unit,” said Roopa.

The waste from Kerala was dumped on land owned by Mahadeva and used in an alemane owned by Lokesh.The land was taken on lease by one Rizwan, a resident of Mysuru for a monthly rent of Rs 10,000, and all the bifurcation was done with the help of a few labourers who were paid Rs 150-200 per day. “It is sad that Kerala has been unable to put a break on those transporting the waste illegally to Karnataka. They need to dump and process it in their own waste-treatment plants. In this case, we have communicated with the pollution control board, which will register a police complaint. We have also instructed that a case be registered on landowners,”she said.Most of the alemanes in Mandya district use plastic or the rubber waste to burn the hearth, and most of the waste reaches jaggery units in Mandya.

