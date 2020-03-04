‘Mudigere Handpost to Nellyadi DPR in abeyance’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday informed the Karnataka High Court that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed construction of the greenfield highway from Mudigere Handpost to Nellyadi was kept in abeyance.

Recording the statement, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi disposed of the public interest litigation filed by Vinay Madhav, resident of Makonahalli in Chikkamagaluru district, questioning the construction of the highway stretch. The NHAI should communicate with the petitioner if the project was continued and then the petitioner can approach court, the bench said.

In the statement filed before the court, the Project Director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), PIU-Chitradurga, has stated that the proposed construction of the highway consists of four packages. The 68-km stretch from Nelllyadi-Mudigere Handpost falls under package I.

The NHAI said the forest diversion, so far as Chikkamagaluru district was concerned, was just 7.96 hectares and for non-forest land, it was 188.32 hectares. Therefore, the impact of the project on the forest land, as alleged by the petitioner, is completely baseless and fictitious.