NIMHANS centre told to be ready

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has asked the Department of Neurovirology, National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (Nimhans), if it is ready to be designated as a testing laboratory for COVID-19, Senior Professor & Head of the Department of Neurovirology Dr V Ravi told TNIE.

This comes as a measure of enhanced preparedness to detect new cases and for early intervention to contain its spread in the country.

“We have expressed our readiness and willingness for testing the new coronavirus. The NCDC will provide us with the reagents if we are asked to go ahead,” said Dr Ravi. He added that the testing will be done by polymerase chain reaction (PCR). “We are prepared. We have a Bio Safety Level -3 (BSL-3) Laboratory at Nimhans. We were in the frontline for testing H1N1 cases in the country,” he said.

BSL-3 laboratories are high containment clinical, diagnostic, teaching, research or production facilities. Currently there are 12 laboratories in India including the National Institute of Virology NIV), Pune, which have been designated by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) to test the new coronavirus. Two of them -- one at the Bangalore Medical College and an NIV unit at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru have been identified as testing laboratories of nCoV in Karnataka.