No fear of virus in Kerala: Tourism dept

The officials also said many tourist-friendly measures are being offered including Nishagandhi festival, village life tourism through responsible tourism mission and heritage projects.

An Indian woman who recently returned from the United States being examined by doctors at a novel coronavirus help desk at a hospital in Hyderabad

For representational purposes. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stating that there is no fear of coronavirus in Kerala, Pradeep Chandran, Tourist Information Officer, Kerala Tourism said, “We are prepared to handle any situation as we have earlier dealt with a similar disease like Nipah virus.”  

Speaking to media at an interactive session here on Tuesday, Chandran said, “The state is safe for travel and stringent screening and reverse screening is being done to be sure. To draw more tourists, aggressive campaigns and promotional activities are being taken up as the state’s GDP is largely driven by tourism. We are promoting Kerala as a coronavirus-free state,” he said.

“A lot of measures are being taken including the popular Champions Boat League, under the IPL model, has been scheduled for this monsoon. Last year alone, the event drew over 22 lakh spectators. The first race is planned for the second Saturday of August,” he said.

He also said the number of visitors when compared to 2018-19 have increased in 2019-20 fiscal. Travel advisories has been issued for people travelling to and from other countries.

Kerala to keep a tab on international tourists
T’Puram: Though the state cannot restrict the entry of the foreign tourists as it is a matter related to the Centre, Kerala will keep a tab on them. “At present, tourists who arrive here have to undergo a thermal scanner test at the airport,” said a senior officer from the Health Department.

